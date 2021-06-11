It’s Already Prime Day For These Early Bird Amazon Deals

Although Prime Day hasn't officially hit (it'll be here on June 21, ICYMI!), the deals are already coming in hot. As of press time, Amazon is slashing prices on summer fashion essentials and fan-fave tech gadgets — including everything from the Echo Show to Ring video doorbells, Blink outdoor cameras, Eero WiFi routers to extenders, and more.
We'll be updating this here page as more early Amazon Prime Day deals roll through. But, in the meantime, start your Prime Day shopping now with the selection of markdowns ahead that are up for virtual grabs. You know what they say: buy now, brag forever.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
