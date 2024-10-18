All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
I don’t pretend to be particularly gifted at styling my own hair, so I’m constantly on the hunt for an all-in-one tool that is easy to use and achieves the result I'm looking for: smooth, soft waves with body and movement. Prior to releasing the FlexStyle, Shark was perhaps best known for vacuums and Shark Ninja kitchen gadgets. But now that the multi-functional hair tool (which is widely viewed as the biggest rival to the Dyson Airwrap) has amassed a legion of loyal fans, the brand is uniquely positioned to make some waves (literally) as it continues to build out its hair tool assortment.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
It’s time to see if lightning can strike twice for Shark with its eagerly-awaited sophomore launch, the FlexFusion. The bar was set high, but if anyone can rise to the challenge, it’s Shark. Keep reading for our full review of the highly-anticipated new beauty tool.
What’s new about the FlexFusion?
We’ll get right into it: The biggest thing that sets the new FlexFusion from the beloved FlexStyle is that it’s a true wet-to-dry styler that takes your hair from post-shower to bouncy blowout (with the help of a few attachments, of course). Additionally, the new tool is more powerful, yet more compact and lighter than the FlexStyle, making it more travel-friendly (and easy on your muscles) than other stylers on the market.
What’s in the box?
There are a couple versions of the tool to choose from, depending on your hair type and texture:
First, there’s the Wet-or-Dry FlexFusion Air & Ceramic System with Air Straightener, which comes with a flatiron-inspired attachment head to dry and smooth hair in a matter of passes. (For reference, it’s comparable to the Dyson Airstrait.) Next, there’s the Wet-or-Dry FlexFusion Air & Ceramic System, which adds volume and body while drying your hair. Both versions come with the Fusion brush attachment (a volumizing round brush that also dries and smooths), 1.25-inch curling barrels (which work similarly to the FlexStyle ones) plus a concentrator nozzle that you can add if you’re using the FlexFusion as a hair dryer. You can also customize your own bundle online so you can get exactly what you need in terms of styling attachments, and nothing you don’t. (BTW, the FlexStyle attachments are not compatible with the FlexFusion base, and vice versa.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What styles can you achieve with the FlexFusion?
I have fine, thick hair with a slight wave pattern, and was able to achieve a wide range of looks with the FlexFusion. The first time I used it on freshly-washed hair by twisting the FlexFusion into its angled dryer shape and rough-drying to remove excess water. Then, I straightened the tool, popped the Fusion Brush on, and brushed from the underside of my length to dry while adding volume. The result was a smooth, natural-looking blowout with plenty of volume (but not like, “big Texas hair” volume.) If you’ve used a tool like the internet-famous Revlon heated brush, you will love Shark’s version. I have a ton of hair and could still do my whole head in less than 10 minutes. Even on the highest heat and air settings, it felt pretty gentle on my head. (There’s also a Scalp Shield mode that automatically adjusts temperature to protect your scalp from heat damage.) From there, I added a little bit of texture spray for some light hold, and boom: I looked like I left the salon.
The next time I washed my hair, I rough-dried and used the Straightener attachment to get a sleeker style. Again, as someone who usually waits hours for my hair to completely air-dry, the speed with which this works is pretty impressive. I am an Airstrait apologist, but even I had to admit that this one worked just as well, if not better, to smooth and dry damp hair in a matter of passes.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Can it be used on dry hair?
On dry hair, I refreshed a two-day blowout with the curl barrels. I’ll be totally honest: These are not my favorite. I’ve owned my Airwrap for years, and the curl attachments are starting to collect dust because I use them so infrequently. (I am team paddle or round brush attachment.) While they may be gentler on hair, I vastly prefer the ease and precision of a curling iron for achieving loose, beachy waves. (I also like to leave my ends out for more of a cool-girl vibe, and I find that hard to do with both my Airwrap and Shark.) If you’ve used the Airwrap or FlexStyle to curl your hair, it’s basically the same thing with the FlexFusion. If you haven’t, there’s a bit of a learning curve. Unlike the new Airwrap (which has multi-directional barrels), the Shark curlers go in one direction, meaning you’ll have to switch halfway through for each side of your head if you want your curls to sweep away from your face.
From there, take small sections of hair and carefully feed it into the top-to-middle of the barrel, slowly moving the tool upwards to “catch” the remainder of the length as it wraps around the rest of the barrel. I used low heat and low air because the stronger the air was, the more I found that it would blow other sections of my hair around it while I was wielding the tool, resulting in a messy, bedhead look.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Is the FlexFusion worth it?
Depending on the bundle and attachments you choose, the Shark FlexFusion retails from $329.99 to $399.99. It’s still expensive, to be sure — but definitely more palatable than the $600 Dyson Airwrap from purely a cost perspective. I have to say, few tools work as well as this one in terms of versatility; whether you’re looking for straight and sleek or bouncy, Farrah Fawcett curls, the FlexFusion can get it done. All in all, I’m very impressed — and personally won’t be surprised if I see the nifty new gadget topping wish lists this holiday season.