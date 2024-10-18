On dry hair, I refreshed a two-day blowout with the curl barrels. I’ll be totally honest: These are not my favorite. I’ve owned my Airwrap for years, and the curl attachments are starting to collect dust because I use them so infrequently. (I am team paddle or round brush attachment.) While they may be gentler on hair, I vastly prefer the ease and precision of a curling iron for achieving loose, beachy waves. (I also like to leave my ends out for more of a cool-girl vibe, and I find that hard to do with both my Airwrap and Shark.) If you’ve used the Airwrap or FlexStyle to curl your hair, it’s basically the same thing with the FlexFusion. If you haven’t, there’s a bit of a learning curve. Unlike the new Airwrap (which has multi-directional barrels), the Shark curlers go in one direction, meaning you’ll have to switch halfway through for each side of your head if you want your curls to sweep away from your face.