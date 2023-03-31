So, How’s It Really? We Put The Shark FlexStyle To The Test

My first impressions were positive thanks to the chic travel case (the FlexStyle is available in black/rose gold or stone) but I was surprised by how the actual tool feels. I expected it to be much heavier! Shark recommends rough-drying your hair with the FlexStyle to 80-90% before using the styling tools. A must, in my opinion, to achieve a style that sticks around all day. That’s when I realised something brilliant. Flicking the switch on the side of the FlexStyle allows you to swivel the top half of the tool so that it becomes a compact hairdryer. Surprisingly quieter than I had anticipated, it's powerful and dried my hair in just under six minutes (no mean feat, considering it’s thick). Unlike other tools I’ve tried, it doesn’t blast you with a painful stream of air. The flow is much more concentrated so my sensitive ears were very happy.