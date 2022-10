The C-Shape Haircut Is Going Viral For Making Hair Look Fuller & Longer

When it comes to fresh, new hair trends , we like to think you'll want for nothing here at Refinery29. Recently, we brought you the 'Sachel' (if the '90s Rachel cut inspired by Rachel from Friends were to meet the lived-in shag), the 'midi flick' (a mid-length cut, which sits on the shoulders or collarbone and flicks upwards slightly), as well as the U-shape haircut , a rounded style that makes hair appear twice as thick. But as more and more hairstylists flock to TikTok, all manner of hair movements are taking centre stage — and one in particular is speaking to our love of '90s nostalgia.