The C-Shape Haircut Is Going Viral For Making Hair Look Fuller & Longer

"The benefits of a C-shape haircut is definitely more texture," says Stephen, "as the shorter layering will help promote more movement and body." Combined with the shorter layers around the front, Stephen says this will also give the illusion of your hair looking longer. "You can also include internal layers with this style," says Stephen — basically invisible layers which are cut in underneath the top section of hair. "This will give a nod to the more shag-style hair trends," says Stephen, "but it can equally work as well without."