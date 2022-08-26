I Got The ‘Shag Meets Rachel’ Haircut & I Love It

Then it was on to the styling. Harley used OWAY Bodifying Hair Renewer spray (for "thin and stressed hair") to create fullness and volume at the roots, followed by OWAY Sublime Hair Milk to eliminate frizz. He blow-dried my hair using a barrel brush to create a glossy finish but reassured me that leaving the Sachel to air-dry would be fine, too, as it’s a cut that looks great "dishevelled", with a more natural finish. Lastly, he added some loose waves with a tong to enhance the layers, holding them in place with OWAY Molding Mist, a hairspray that still allows for some natural bounce.