Ready For A Fall Haircut? I Love The ‘Shag Meets Rachel’

Prior to my fall haircut, my ends felt dry, brittle, some strands were longer than others. On top of that, it was flat, possibly caused by product buildup . So, my hair definitely needed some TLC. The volume and low-maintenance vibe of the Sachel appealed to me, but I was nervous about how much styling it might require. Luckily, when I arrived at Blue Tit’s Clapton Salon , my hairstylist Harley made me feel better. "It’s easy to style yourself — you should be able to just get up in the morning and put a bit of salt spray and wax in it to get that texture. It’s quite a low-maintenance haircut."