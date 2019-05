We consulted celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath to find the right kind of styling product that will give you straight-off-the-beach hair (whatever that looks like for you). Heath not only works with loads of stars — including Rashida Jones, Jessica Biel, and Margot Robbie — but she also knows a thing or two about picking the best texturizing products to use for every hair type. Ahead, her top picks for nailing that tousled look all year long...