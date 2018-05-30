13 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays For Every Hair Type

Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't get the day off to hightail it to the nearest shore? Douse your hair from root to tip with a salt-infused mist. A/C broken and need to ditch your hot tools ASAP? Add a wet texture spray and air-dry before work.
But not all surf sprays are made alike. Some use the go-to ingredient (salt, duh), while others opt for less drying components like sugar. Some are waxy and heavy, while others are lightweight and flexible. So, which one will really work for you?
We consulted celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath to find the right kind of styling product that will give you straight-off-the beach hair (whatever that looks like for you). Heath not only works with loads of stars — including Rashida Jones, Jessica Biel, and Margot Robbie — but she also knows a thing or two about picking the best texturising products to use for every hair type. Ahead, her top picks for summer.