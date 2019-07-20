Replace Your Texture Spray With Spray Wax This Summer

You might have been in diapers in the '80s, but you can still thank the decade for the bushy brow and colorful eyeshadow trends you love today, as well as something less desirable we like to call "hairspray anxiety." For years, an aerosol can to the head meant crunchy, sticky, rock-hard buildup that no brush could get though, so many of us developed an innate fear of over-spraying anything in our hair.
Luckily, times (and product formulations) have changed, and our quest for airy, windblown, bouncy summer hair, has lead us down a path we didn't expect — and straight to a can of spray wax. It might sound heavy, but many brands have created formulations that are stronger than texture spray, but still lack that telltale crunch we all hate. In fact, modern spray wax creates that full, voluminous, post-sex tousled vibe on dry hair, while keeping it soft and smooth to the touch.
Ahead, we've rounded up a foolproof list of the wax sprays we're stocking this summer. And you'll find, no matter your hair texture or budget, these new-age wax sprays aren't so scary.
