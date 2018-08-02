19 Hair Products You Need To Buy At Sephora This Summer

We've long been bookmarking Sephora for all our makeup needs (and the newest launches are really good), but the beauty megastore's hair aisle is its unsung hero. So it would just be wrong of us not to take a moment to spotlight all that's new in hair care as we move into the dog days of summer, otherwise known as peak frizz and damage season.
Jen Atkin's beloved Ouai brand has a handful of buzzy new launches, including an air-dry foam that could eliminate your need to pull out the blowdryer once this summer. Briogeo just dropped a clean new superfood line formulated with matcha, apples, and kale, which already has over 70 five-star reviews on Sephora's site. Plus, there's even more newness from Klorane, dpHue, IGK, and Verb, all catering to color-treated hair, allowing for more guilt-free time in the sun and fewer salon appointments.
Click ahead to see Sephora's summer hair essentials, and add-to-cart everything you need before it's long gone.