9 Things Women With Great Hair Color Always Do

With the exception of a few genetically blessed babes with virgin hair, gorgeous color doesn’t just happen. (Anyone who says they just drink a lot of water is lying. Lying, we tell you!) Whether you’re going blonde , accenting with auburn highlights , trying a shade inspired by your daily cup of coffee, or experimenting with an unconventional hue, achieving the very best version of your desired color takes strategy, perseverance, and a commitment to good habits.