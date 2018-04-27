9 Things Women With Great Hair Color Always Do

With the exception of a few genetically blessed babes with virgin hair, gorgeous color doesn’t just happen. (Anyone who says they just drink a lot of water is lying. Lying, we tell you!) Whether you’re going blonde, accenting with auburn highlights, trying a shade inspired by your daily cup of coffee, or experimenting with an unconventional hue, achieving the very best version of your desired color takes strategy, perseverance, and a commitment to good habits.
Ahead, master colorists and dermatologists weigh in on what women with incredible hair color do to get the kind of strands that others envy, so you can become one of them.
