6 Bold Hair Color Trends That We've Seeing Everywhere This Year

When it comes to hair color, trends don’t really change, they shift — which is the perfect way to describe the breakout looks we'e seeing in 2018. After 2017's full year of cozy, hygge-inspired hues, we've seen brighter, bolder, and spicier shades this year.
Our personal favorites? Look-at-me acid colors (R.I.P. rainbow pastels) and red-hot "cinnamon" looks. Meanwhile, '90s-inspired gold and caramel highlights will both brighten and warm up dark hair. Of course, as these the trends emerge, we'll continue to update this story with the latest and greatest, end of year inspiration.
Call your colorist, ready your save button, and click ahead for a sneak peek at the top trends that have been trending this year.