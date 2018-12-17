The Hair Colour Trends That You'll See Everywhere in 2018

When it comes to hair colour, trends don’t really change, they shift — which is the perfect way to describe the breakout looks we’ll see in 2018. After a full year of cosy, hygge-inspired hues, we're moving toward brighter, bolder, and spicier shades for the new year.
Our personal favourites? Look-at-me acid colours (R.I.P. rainbow pastels) and red-hot "cinnamon" looks. Meanwhile, '90s-inspired gold and caramel highlights will both brighten and warm up dark hair. Of course, as these trends emerge, we'll continue to update this story with the latest and greatest inspiration.
Call your colourist, ready your save button, and click ahead for a sneak peek at the top trends that will be huge in 2018. Oh and you can now 'try before you buy' with this clever new app.