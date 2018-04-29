Meteorologists know that just because the calendar claims that summer is upon us, it doesn't necessarily mean the weather will follow suit — and the same rule applies to this season's hair colour trends. Even after what felt like 273 brutal days of winter this year, the accompanying bright, sun-kissed highlights that tend to come next are being traded in for something a little... warmer.
What can you expect? Moroccanoil celebrity colourist Lorri Goddard says the colour forecast is, well, autumnal: Earthy tones (like copper, amber, and gold), subtle dimension, and whispers of creamy colour that shine when the sun (eventually) shines. "I don't want to say that ash has had its day, but we're seeing a huge shift in soft, warmer hues that emanate nature," she says.