These Hydrating Oils Will Save Your Hair From The Bombogenesis

Meteorologists might understand satellite images enough to tell you if a storm's comma-shaped center or atmospheric pressure hits the millibars required to qualify as a "bomb cyclone" — and even still, no forecast ever feels like a surefire guarantee. But what is 100% true when you're facing subzero temperatures and wind gusts between 50 to 80 mph is that your hair will get hit hard.
Like climate change, the damaging aftermath is real — but not completely out of your control. So while you could, in theory, download How's Your Hair app and hibernate if it reports anything other than "Beyoncé, standing in front of a medium power fan," you could also load up on hydrating oils to keep yours damn near weatherproof.
Whether you're after moisture, repair, color protection, or a jumbo-sized electric heater that costs less than $350 (just making sure you're still with us here!) — there's an oil for that, ahead.