If, like us, you enjoyed the weeks of late nights, indulgent food, excessive drink and overload of beauty products that make up party season, you'll be in need of some new year TLC.
Our skin isn't in the best post-party shape, but our hair has also suffered. With a different soiree every other night requiring experimentation with everything from hairspray to curlers via temporary hair colour and texturising mist, it's fair to say that our tresses are slightly knackered.
Enter the hair oil. Much like they do with our skin, oils can work wonders for all sorts of hair issues and concerns. Flyaways in need of taming? Look no further. Parched locks crying out for hydration? There's an oil for that.
Click through to find our favourite oils, from basic to luxurious, that will revive your hair and breathe some life into those worn-out ends.