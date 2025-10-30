For many of us, braiding has always been a rite of passage — done in kitchens, garages, small shops and even back rooms. It’s tradition, and during enslavement, it was used as a survival tool. But that doesn’t mean it has to be uncomfortable, especially in a world where many beauty salons often feel rushed or transactional and are becoming notorious for poor customer service. However, there is a rise in shops, such as JolieDen, that are hoping to change the narrative by setting a new standard — one where the appointment itself becomes a form of self-care.