As more clients continue to speak out in hopes to hold stylists accountable, I hope this moment ignites a reckoning between hairstylists and clients. I hope we can find common ground, where we respect each other’s time, uphold professionalism and reclaim the joy in our haircare experiences. Otherwise, at least for me, the alternative is investing in a one-on-one class and learning some of these skills myself. Since many of us are already required to come with our hair washed, blow-dried, and stretched out, we're halfway there in the styling process. Imagine how much money and frustration we could save by bypassing the stylists who show little to no regard for professionalism or our hard-earned coins.