Yet, there was no one for me to charge for the inconvenience when a Houston stylist canceled my 7:00 a.m. sew-in appointment around 8:43 p.m. the night before. She texted that she did not have the hair I requested but suggested I could still get serviced with my own extensions, with different hair she had available, or I could choose a different service. The stylist not having the hair wasn’t the problem — it’s the fact that the service and hair were available to book in the first place.