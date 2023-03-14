When I started working on this project, I already had access to a lot of family photos via my mom. But I went to my older cousin who inherited my auntie's family photos and I set up shop in his dining room with the scanner and everything. As I'm scanning everything, I'm like,”Who is this?” Sometimes he has an answer, but sometimes he doesn't, and so that's where my mom came in. There is this one photograph that makes an appearance in the book; it’s of my great grandmother in the "Life Between Life, in Black and White" section. She's sitting in a yard in Daytona Beach, Florida, and she's holding a baby. And I ask, “Mom, who's this baby?” And she says, “I don't know.” In the book you have to realize that you're not going to have all of the answers for each photograph. I list that it's my great grandmother and an unidentified baby because it could be a family friend. We don't know.