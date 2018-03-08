15 Photographs Of Women, By Women – & The Stories Behind Them

In this edition of the R29 Photo Album, we're celebrating women both behind and in front of the lens for International Women's Day.
Ahead, we asked female photographers to share one picture of a woman who means something out of the ordinary to them. In portraits and details, from grandmothers to mothers, mentors to muses, best friends to wild friends and courageous activists, the results paint a beautiful picture of womanhood today.
Click through the album and read the stories behind each woman, and each moment.