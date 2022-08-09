These Y2K-Inspired Photos Celebrate Cornish Womanhood

Beyond this, she says, the difficulties of being a woman in Cornwall remain. "Despite the advancement of women’s rights, it’s still so traditional here. The men work in agriculture, can be away at sea for weeks at a time, and the women support. I am the first person in my family to go to university and I really had to convince them that it was a good decision. Of course there are other places like this too, but living here has made it so clear to me. Young women aren’t given the knowledge and opportunities to make informed decisions about their futures; one example of this is Penwith district consistently being within the top 20% of districts in England for teenage pregnancy rates. Being a mother is fulfilling, beautiful and worthy, of course, but many fall into it young and unaware of other paths. Our female youth need a community they can trust and role models to look up to. I believe we can be that for each other."