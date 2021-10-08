In Pictures: Young People Living With ADHD

Caitlin

ADHD shows up a lot in the way that I work. So if I care about something a lot, it doesn't necessarily mean that I find it easy to focus on it, but when I do it's intense in a way that is like “I have to do everything at once.” And then I might have a day where I don't do anything for a little while. Prioritizing things is really difficult. So it's like: I’ll do one thing that might not be the thing. That's the urgent thing at the time, but it's like I only have the capacity to think about what I’m doing and like urgency and deadlines and those things don't have any weight in my decision-making processes about what I'm doing, because that's just not how my brain works. It's like procrastinating a project by doing another project or like, you just got to do things as and when you have the capacity in your brain to do them. And then when you do, it's mad, it's like everything all at once and you have the capacity to work for like three days straight. And then also like, you know, I'm chaotic, I'm late and I'm messy. And I get distracted very easily. I'm quite impulsive in terms of like day-to-day things.