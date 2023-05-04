How To Be A Compassionate Partner To Someone With ADHD

As for feeling like your needs aren't being met by your neurodivergent partner, Nguyen recommends we differentiate between what is the unmet need and what is the request, as often we can conflate the two. "One example [is], 'you need to reply quickly to my messages otherwise I don't feel seen in the relationship'," she says. "It can become a black-or-white approach and we fixate on the request. [The] reality is, there are many ways to meet that need beyond quick texts, so it's not asking you to squash your needs, but to be flexible about how those needs are met and what you're focusing on." This is where it's important to remember that flexibility and perspective are skills that are probably going to come much easier to us than to our neurodivergent partners, and they're things we have to exercise to maintain a healthy balance of give and take.