Yomi Adegoke’s The List Is A Cautionary Tale For The Chronically Online

Throughout Adegoke’s career, the journalist from Croydon has been searching for answers for the Black British people at the heart of much of her acclaimed work. With co-author Elizabeth Uviebinené, Adegoke wrote the bestselling guidebook Slay In Your Lane: The Black Girl’s Bible as a means to help find solutions in the workplace for Black British women and was widely applauded for centring Black women’s perspectives in a way not seen previously. The List also overtly centres the lives of Black British people and makes no apologies for its use of London slang and dialect and very specific experiences of second-generation immigrants living in the UK’s capital — even if it meant some non-Black listeners are lost in translation (“It irritates me when someone writes, ‘he put on his durag, which is a cloth that you put on…’ I don’t think you should have to explain what a durag is, you know?”). Overall, the book is a vivid and extremely accurate representation of Blackity-Black Britain and it’s a world I understand very well; I know many Michaels and in many ways, as a Black British feminist journalist, I am Ola. With that said, reading the book has also meant confronting the uncomfortable subjects of sexual abuse, incel culture and toxic masculinity within our own community — leaving us exposed.