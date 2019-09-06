Slay In Your Lane Is More Than A Book, It’s A Movement – & It’s Not Going Anywhere

She’s mindful to mention that they’ve seen other black women and people within the publishing industry try to lift the Slay In Your Lane blueprint and disregard the work that they, and people before them, had done to create their own, which is particularly painful. "I think as much as there’s been a lot of rubbish, at the core of it it’s been so overwhelming and an amazing experience because so many black women have just supported us in so many ways," Yomi says. "I think it's beautiful that black women are buying, not just for themselves, but paying it forward and buying it for their sisters, their friends, their sisters-in-law, their cousins. I think race is at the very core of it, but in a good way."