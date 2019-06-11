The British podcast scene is littered with witty, informative and downright entertaining black women and I want to scream about them from the rooftops. Why? Because their voices are filling our ears (and minds) with content that specifically connects with women of colour across the UK and beyond – and that's really exciting. On a weekly basis, I find myself flicking through a bounty of podcasts and recently I've been overjoyed to find that the diverse span of women out there making them is growing.
Black British women are taking their place on podcast scene – whether that's providing us with invaluable beauty advice, embracing sex positivity in the black community or acknowledging landmark moments within our culture. But where to start listening if you're new to the vibe?
Fenty is one thing, but have you ever wanted to know which other highlighters make dark skin pop? Need to be more clued up on the cultural talking points affecting the black British community? Looking for advice on how best to navigate vigorous sex positions with a fresh sew-in? Or perhaps you just want to be brought up to speed with the latest scandal setting Twitter alight? Then these are just a few of the best podcasts from black British women, recommended by us.