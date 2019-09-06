Skip navigation!
Black History Is Now
To All The 'Token' Black Women I Grew Up With
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Black History Is Now
Why We’re Celebrating Black Britain & Its Huge Influence In Culture Now
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Black History Is Now
R29’s Entertainment & Culture Picks For Black History Month
by
Us
Pop Culture
Why I Have A Difficult Relationship With Black History Month
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Black History Is Now
Slay In Your Lane
Is More Than A Book, It’s A Movement – & It&#...
Jazmin Kopotsha
6 Sep 2019
Podcasts
The Best Podcasts For Black Women By Black British Women
Eni Subair
21 Aug 2019
Music
Meet Yola, The Black British Country Music Disrupter You Need To Know Right Now
Courtney E. Smith
31 Jul 2019
Entertainment
Where Are All The Buddy Comedies For Black Women?
Here’s a fun game. Name an iconic duo. Who is it? Are they both women? Is either of them a woman of colour? Are you struggling to think of a referenc
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Music
From Pirate Radio To Glastonbury: Grime Music's Evolving Connecti...
I text a couple of my friends to ask them about their earliest memories of grime music. “When George used to play that song that goes ‘what end
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Books & Art
Afropean
: Capturing The Experience Of Black Women In Europe
Johny Pitts was born into a working class home in Sheffield at the same time Maggie Thatcher was in Number 10. He is the son of an African American father
by
Johny Pitts
Books & Art
A Timeless Love Letter To Black British Womanhood
Zooming in on the lives of 12 people – mostly women – author Bernardine Evaristo pays beautiful, hilarious and moving homage to what it means to be bla
by
Bernardine Evaristo
Living
"Black Women Get Married Too" The Wedding Fair Dedicated To Diver...
Picture it: a laid-back musician wants to marry a fashion editor. Neither of them wants a traditional wedding. Both are set on the day being an intimate af
by
Charlene Bent
Unbothered
Black Women Talk Body Image in the Black Community
On this episode of Go Off, Sis, four Black women discuss their experiences with sizeism and how they came to embrace their bodies. While all bodies should
by
Raven Baker
Books & Art
Why Michelle Obama Means The World To Black British Women
“O-bam-aaaaaaaaaa!” one of my friends shouts as she swaggers into the classroom, one fist proudly thrust into the air and the other hand draggi
by
Jazmin Kopotsha