Thanks to the effort and hardship endured by generations before us, the UK’s black community continues to grow and thrive. There are two sides to this coin, though. We’re still living in a period of 'firsts', which means that we’re not where we need to be just yet. There are the obvious systemic frustrations, like the government's wildly misguided use of chicken boxes in its #knifefree campaign , or the fact that the BBC opted to discipline presenter Naga Munchetty for calling out Donald Trump's racism. But there are also overlooked realities such as the Black Cultural Archives in Brixton being the only national heritage centre dedicated to Britain’s African and Caribbean people. So we’ll be speaking to the women taking it upon themselves to archive their experiences and document black British history in a way that we’ve not previously been afforded.