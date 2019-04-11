Why Don't Black Women Get To Be Romantic On British TV?

But it's not enough to have to look backwards to find stories that give glimpses into the reality of sex, love and romance that black women live and want to see on screen, is it? The problem, of course, speaks to the wider issue that British TV continues to have with reflecting the lives of our country's underrepresented minorities. It speaks to the fact that so many of these shows are born from the experiences of a narrow demographic, a stark majority of whom aren’t a minority ethnicity, LGBTQ+, working class or disabled. Though we don’t often care to admit it, our love lives are an incomparably huge part of who we are as people. So no, it's not good enough to be made to feel like your relationships don't matter or don't exist when, despite the reflection in today's TV guides, they do.