The Timeline Of The Real Case Behind Unbelievable
by
Rachel Paige
Best of Netflix
The Internet’s Reviews Of
The I-Land
Are In & The Roasts Are Epic
by
Lydia Wang
TV Shows
What Happened To The Detectives Who Accused Marie Of Lying In
Unbelievable
...
by
Rachel Paige
Entertainment News
Tall Girl
Director Nzingha Stewart Is Already Over The Movie’s ...
by
Elena Nicolaou
News
You Have 13 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here’s What’s...
Ariana Romero
13 Sep 2019
Best of Netflix
Nothing Will Prepare You For
Top Boy
Season 3 – The Most Essential ...
Jazmin Kopotsha
13 Sep 2019
TV Shows
The Riverdale Season 4 Trailer Puts Jughead In Jeopardy
Kaitlin Reilly
13 Sep 2019
Best of Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown Is Producing A Netflix Film & It’ll Prob...
Millie Bobby Brown is taking a break from hanging out in the Upside Down to produce movies. The Stranger Things breakout actress is producing A Time Lost,
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
Is Samuel Dead? Kidnapped? Vanished? Your Burning
Elite
...
Warning: Major spoilers ahead Elite season 2 finale, “0 Hours Missing.” From the second Elite season 2 begins, we know one of the Las Encinas stu
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Netflix’s
Unbelievable
Is Based, Scene For Scene, ...
Warning: This article contains descriptions of traumatic events, including rape, which some readers might find upsetting You better believe Unbelievable, b
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
The
Elite
Finale Swerves Towards A Surprise Cliffhanger....
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Elite season 2 finale, “0 Hours Missing.” As Elite season 2 comes to a close, you can feel yourself breathing a
by
Ariana Romero
Best of Netflix
Gillian Anderson Joins
The Crown
In A Significant Role
The rumours were true: Gillian Anderson has officially joined The Crown as polarising Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The Netflix show confirmed the cast
by
Nick Levine
Best of Netflix
The Bloody Sexy Guide To Where We Left Off With Every
Elite
by
Ariana Romero
TV & Netflix
Who Is Eli Cohen? The Unbelievable True Story Behind
The Sp...
Once upon a time, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was cast to play Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Obviously, that didn’t happen — Rami Malek’s Best
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
This Is When You Can Watch
Queer Eye: We’re In Japan
Tokyo, anyone? The next instalment of Netflix sensation Queer Eye is heading across the Pacific for a very special season. Better get to binging on previou
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Songs On The
13 Reasons Why
Season 3 Soundtrack Hit ...
by
Martha Sorren
Best of Netflix
The Best Netflix Original Series To Watch Right Now
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Season 2 Of
The Haunting Of Hill House
Is Going Full-On ...
Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House has found its cast for season 2 of the anthology series. Much like FX's American Horror Story, the new seaso
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Best of Netflix
Fans Are Desperate To Save
The OA
. They Can’t, But Their...
Netflix cancelled
The OA
and fans started a movement. What's really behind the hunger strike, protests, and flash mob to save the show?
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Best Netflix Shows You Can Download For Watching On The Go
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
This Is Exactly Who Killed Bryce Walker & Why In
13 Reasons W...
Warning: Major 13 Reasons Why season 3 spoilers ahead. Yes, we’re talking Bryce Walker’s murder and finale “Let the Dead Bury the Dead.” “Maybe B
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Meet Jason Bolden & Adair Curtis, The Stars Of Netflix's
Styl...
Calling all fans of Queer Eye and Tidying Up With Marie Kondo: Netflix has added another uplifting reality show to its library. Much like Queer Eye's
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
13 Reasons Why
Needed To Invest In Its Black Girls — But...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for 13 Reasons Why season 3. I’ll be honest with you. When I first got access to 13 Reasons Why season three episodes I skipped t
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
What You Should Know About Netflix's
The Dark Crystal: Age Of...
Just before the summer's over, Netflix has brought us a bit of action, adventure, and some unsettling puppet creatures. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resis
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
13 Reasons Why
Season 3 Has One Good Sex Scene — This Is It
13 Reasons Why is a show marked by either sexual violence or bad sex. Besides Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and Zach Dempsey’s (Ross Butler) summer t
by
Ariana Romero
Best of Netflix
Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In September
by
Us
Hair
Robert Pattinson Has Long, Blonde Hair In
The King
— & <...
There's one star in Netflix's hotly anticipated new film, The King, and that's Timothée Chalamet. He's the standout — i.e., the king
by
Megan Decker
Movies
Timothée Chalamet Doesn't Want To Be King In
The King
Tr...
There are a few worthy pop culture kings in the zeitgeist. There's Prince George, who may one day be an actual king. There's Logan Roy on Success
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
Travis Scott's Surprise Netflix Doc Is All About Music, Kylie Jen...
Travis Scott is solidifying his place amongst rap greats with his new Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. The “Goosebumps” ra
by
Kaitlin Reilly
13 Reasons Why
The Timeline You Need To Understand
13 Reasons Why
Season 3
Warning: Spoilers ahead for 13 Reasons Why season 3. 13 Reasons Why season 2 had one of the most harrowing finales of 2018. The Netflix teen drama’s soph
by
Ariana Romero
13 Reasons Why
Is Charlie Saint Of
13 Reasons Why
Just Another Toxic At...
Warning: Spoilers for season 3 of 13 Reasons Why follow. Even if the main clique in 13 Reasons Why is still stuck in the past, Liberty High keeps changing.
by
Elena Nicolaou
13 Reasons Why
Meet Ani, The New Narrator Of
13 Reasons Why
Imagine how disorienting it must be to be a new kid at Liberty High. She can't consult a handy 13 Reasons Why recap to understand why everything is co
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Tyler's
13 Reasons Why
Season 2 Struggle Isn't Going To ...
Content Warning: Descriptions of sexual violence and intended violence at a school are ahead. Something horrible is brewing throughout all of 13 Reasons Wh
by
Rachel Paige
TV Shows
R29 Binge Club:
13 Reasons Why
Season 3 Recap
For those who thought that 13 Reasons Why's season three pivot from a story of a young woman’s death by suicide and its painful aftermath, to a stra
by
Kaitlin Reilly
