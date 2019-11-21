Seasons greetings, dear friends, and welcome back to the most wonderful time of the year. Incoming: pop covers of classic carols to accompany you around the supermarket, extortionately expensive small mugs of boiling red wine with a slice of orange thrown in, and a plethora of straight-to-TV Christmas films waiting for your attention.
We all know the drill. Netflix, now famed for its series of squeaky clean Christmas movies, will tease the return of popular favourites (A Christmas Prince back for yet another instalment), entice celebrities to do their bit for the festive cause (Vanessa Hudgens has two new seasonal Netflix releases coming up) and shove good tidings down our throats right the way through to the new year.
It truly is a joy, though. An underrated blessing, in fact, that we have these films to retreat to between the hustle and bustle of December social gatherings. They're comforting, reliable and do well to remind us of the real meaning of Christmas (spoiler: it tends to be something to do with love, forgiveness or family).
But where to start on your next cosy night in with your laptop propped on your duvet? We've anticipated the stress of scrolling through Netflix's offerings and done the hard work for you. Ahead you'll find a breakdown of the streaming service's best (and cheesiest) original Christmas films, as defined by classic tropes, plot predictability and those heartwarming clichés we've grown to secretly enjoy watching. In a very particular order, here's your festive viewing directory.