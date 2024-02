The Rap Girls Are Fighting (Again) — But Is There Such A Thing As “Too Far” In A Rap Feud?

Just one month into the new year, the rap girls are fighting (again), and people aren’t sure what to make of it all. On one end of the discourse, hip hop heads have expressed excitement in seeing rappers going head to head again. From Megan dialing into popular radio show The Breakfast Club to speak on the inspiration behind the single to Minaj calling her previous collaborator and former-mentee out by name in her many responses to the track, there are some music enthusiasts who feel that, finally, real rap (and real rap beef) is back. But on the other side of the viral music moment, many are deeply unsettled by the shots being taken. Some argue that there’s no limit to how low rap beef can go ( Jay-Z and Nas’ beef saw them doing the opposite of what former FLOTUS Michelle Obama said and taking things to hell) while others feel like there are just some things that should be off limits (even Jay-Z later admitted that he’d taken things too far at some point). And we all know how Biggie and Tupac’s feud ended . Rap protocol isn’t exactly explicit about what’s off the table between two people who can’t stand each other. From Biggie and Tupac, to Drake and Pusha T , to Kanye and, well…everybody , history shows that for better or for worse, there’s nothing that’s barred in this kind of clash. Is it right? Maybe not. Is it rap? Yup.