Beyoncé Doesn’t Need The CMAs To Validate Her Genius. Cowboy Carter Already Did That

Upon its release, the 27-track album sparked countless debates and discussions that placed country music's Black artists at the forefront. By featuring other Black country artists who were not widely recognised, like Tanner Adell Willie Jones , and the legendary Linda Martell , Beyoncé ushered in a new wave of country music, further challenging the status quo and the limited perceptions that have long dominated country music. In a new interview with GQ , released Tuesday, Beyoncé spoke of the impact of Cowboy Carter. “I was so hyped to see a song like “Texas Hold ’Em” gain worldwide acceptance. Even more exciting was how it helped reinvigorate the country genre across music, fashion, art, and culture, and introduced the world to so much great talent.” Beyoncé also reiterated a theme of the album: that genres are “a funny little concept”: “I believe genres are traps that box us in and separate us. I’ve experienced this for 25 years in the music industry,” she told GQ. “Black artists, and other artists of colour, have been creating and mastering multiple genres, since forever.”