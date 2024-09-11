Beyoncé Doesn’t Need The CMAs To Validate Her Genius. Cowboy Carter Already Did That

If Beyoncé has taught us anything, it's that she will always have the last laugh. And for her, that means not subscribing to other people's limitations. Throughout her journey, she has consistently broken down barriers and challenged societal norms even if she doesn’t directly benefit from the fruits of her labor. Her sacrifice and commitment to pushing the envelope undoubtedly places her in a league of her own. There is no denying, she is the standard. While the CMAs didn't give Cowboy Carter the nod it deserved, its significance will forever be embedded in country music history. Perhaps that was the goal all along, not to win awards but to leave a lasting legacy that would set a new framework and inspire future generations of artists.