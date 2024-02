Monet’s Grammy wins were among the most celebrated in the building at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and online as millions tuned in for the most anticipated event in music, and it’s because everyone knows her story. Though she took home the award for Best New Artist, Jaguar II and the impressive press run it’s had over the past year are far from her first foray into music. The singer-songwriter began her professional pursuit of a music career in 2009, and her early days in the industry were as a member of the since-disbanded girl group Purple Reign, a brainchild of R&B superproducer Rodney Jerkins. When things didn’t pan out for the group, Monét began to work more behind the scenes as a songwriter , and the pivot was a very successful one; she’s written hits for mega stars like Brandy BLACKPINK , and more. Some of the songs even earned her Grammy nominations (Grande’s “7 Rings” in 2020 and “Do It” by Chloe x Halle in 2021).