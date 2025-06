My roommate’s dad, Anthony Nelson, worked at BET and brought us out to Los Angeles to enjoy the show. The moment was one of many firsts for me. It was my first flight, my first time in LA and my first awards show . The irony of it all is at the time I was studying broadcast journalism with dreams of being one of the voices I saw on the carpet. I told myself then: the next time I’m here, I’ll be working it. In 2024, that dream came true. I worked the red carpet for the first time. And in 2025? I leveled up in a way I couldn’t have scripted. Proof that if you have a dream and the courage to pursue it, the possibilities are endless.