Empowerment or Erasure? Karol G’s “Latina Foreva” Sparks Debate Among Latinas

"Although it is framed as a dedication to 'Latinas,' the selected women — while all stunning — were an underwhelming choice as it feels exclusionary rather than celebratory."
"As a relatively new mother, there are moments when you wonder if you’ll ever feel sexy or like yourself again. Yes, there’s a physical transformation, but there’s also a deep internal one. ... Songs like this let me access that version of myself again. And I think that’s part of what modern motherhood really is — redefining who we are on our own terms."
"Karol G's video isn't to blame for sexual harassment and assault against Latinas — the people who harass and assault are. Karol G skiing half-naked doesn't change half a century of imperialism, colonialism, and sexualized racism against Latinas."
"To me, this song is for the girls and nobody else. It’s about loving yourself, being proud of where you come from, owning your curves for yourself and for no one else, and knowing that you’re hot."
"The video pushed the same dated narrative that Latinas are all sexy, spicy, bronze, and nothing else. That type of representation isn’t just overdone, it contributes to real-world fetishization and harm. Pair that with the lack of racial and body diversity, and the whole thing felt like it was stuck in a 2005 media playbook."