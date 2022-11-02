For me, it’s not like light-skinned people don’t know that they’re taking up too much space and excluding other voices; it's that they don’t see that there can be more than one Black experience, and there can be more than one voice, too. This is both institutional and individual. Light-skinned Black people keep talking because they don’t know how to shut up, but it’s also because of a real institutional duty, like, “If I don’t, then who will?” I can think of a lot of Black spaces that will forefront the light-skinned Black person for this very reason. How many dark-skinned Black people have made inventions we use every day without crediting them? There’s so much work I have done that doesn’t have my name but has my sweat. Yet, a light-skinned Black person is already leaning toward that way of, “I deserve this. Everyone’s told me they’re proud of me; everyone’s told me I’m beautiful, and everyone turns when I walk in.”