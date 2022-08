Although Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were originally established to serve the African-American community during the period of segregation , HBCUs have also been instrumental in fostering the growth of Black descendants from outside the U.S., including Afro-Latines. Places like FAMU, one of more than 100 historically Black colleges and universities today, continue to create opportunities for Black and Indigenous people everywhere who could not see themselves learning at predominately white institutions (or PWIs). Black immigrant and/or Latine students like myself often benefit from the safe spaces created by all-Black academic institutions and also usher in unique cultural tethers and nuances to the proverbial HBCU experience.“HBCUs were founded specifically to educate the descendants of enslaved people. Yes, the first cohort of the descendants of enslaved people were from the United States, but people of African descent across the Americas and Continental Africa were being educated at HBCUs for quite some time before integration of predominantly white institutions,” Howard University’s Dr. Nathalie Frédéric Pierre , who migrated from Haiti at two, tells Refinery29 Somos.