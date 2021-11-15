Wallace doesn’t exactly regret going to Ithaca College, but does say that if she were to do it over, she would have chosen another college — and it wouldn't have been a private one. “What I got out of school was my masters and undergrad in five years,” Wallace says. “I wouldn’t be prepared for the job I have now if it weren’t for the courses that I took, but I could’ve probably taken the same courses at a SUNY school.” She doesn’t think having the Ithaca College name on her resume helped her get the job she has now. And she knows that if she went to public instead of private school, she’d be in a different financial situation. “My sisters both go to SUNY schools, so they’ll have around $30k loans,” she says. Wallace’s sisters will be able to pay off their debt in a much shorter time frame — meaning more financial freedom in the long run. Wallace, on the other hand, knows she’ll have to plan her life around her debt, including living with roommates or even moving back home to be able to begin to pay down her balance.