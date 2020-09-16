Living With Student Debt: “No Way Out Unless I Win The Lottery”

Like many others who deal with debt, the shame is an overwhelming source of pain. “I know people read these articles and say, ‘you did this to yourself, you went to college, pay it back’ but it’s not really all that black and white,” says Lillian. “How do you deal? How do you continue living life and get up to go to work when there is no hope and no way out? It’s hard to have a dream in this nightmare. I can't buy a home; I decided to not have children because we can't afford them.”

