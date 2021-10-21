BlackburnTakeover Protests: A Howard University Student Reports From Campus

Of all of their demands, it’s the conditions in many student housing facilities that has inspired students to mobilize on campus and social media. One freshman, who also wishes to be anonymous, stated that the housing conditions were “deplorable” and they felt “students need representation in decision making so that the lifestyle we pre-pay for is actually promised to us. Freshmen were promised housing, but there are some with none, or if they have it, it’s disgusting.” According to protestors, homelessness is a concern as Howard has ushered in some of its largest incoming Freshmen classes in 2021 in the University’s history without the promise of guaranteed housing for all of them. Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Cynthia Evers disputed this claim in an October 13 email to students, stating: “Our current occupancy rate in student housing is 94%. There is no housing shortage.”