Why Black Women Are Divesting From Excellence & Embracing Mediocrity

“I feel like traditionally Black Excellence is being the CEO of a company in a capitalistic society that doesn't want us to be there. And that's fine. That's somebody's pursuit. I'm not going to sit here and say that people can't have that, but I know what comes with that as a Black queer woman,” Nicole Cardoza says over the phone from Austin, Texas. “I know that kind of Black Excellence means that I have to sacrifice by working harder and longer [and] enduring microaggressions. I don't want that. I think sometimes that the pursuit of Black Excellence can kill us, and rob us of our joys.” In 2017, Cardoza was named to Forbes’ coveted 30 Under 30 list as an entrepreneur. She still runs a business but has since pivoted away from hustle culture and is pursuing being a magician full time. “It brings me joy to be in that space and I feel much more fulfilled,” she says. “I expect myself to be a ‘shitty magician,’ or a mediocre magician for a while because it just takes time. And there's a lot of freedom in that for me.”