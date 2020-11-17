I Thought I Was Done With Religion — Until I Considered Having Kids

The Evangelical Pentecostal church I grew up in was not Jamaican or Ghanaian, like my parents, or even predominantly Black. But the rituals we observed every Sunday made it feel like our own, and our little family routine reminded my parents of their respective homes. Even in the whitest of places, church has always been my parents’ safe space. So, to appease them and Jesus (and to secure a spot in the Good Place), my brothers and I would play our part. Sam and I would sing (channelling our best Whitney Houston in The Preacher’s Wife), whisper jokes about the pastor, and fight to stay awake during his sermons. Afterwards, we’d politely mingle and answer endless questions about school and sports from elders in the congregation, mostly from Vince and Evadne, a Jamaican couple who are the closest people we have to grandparents. Then we would go home and have a big family breakfast (ackee and saltfish if mom made it, French toast if we did), a practice my mom adopted from when she was a kid in Jamaica. I joke about the afterlife, but for me, going to church was never about listening to someone preach about fire and brimstone — it was about family, community, and blaring Kirk Franklin over breakfast.

