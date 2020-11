I Thought I Was Done With Religion — Until I Considered Having Kids

Statistically, Black people self-identify as Christian (in the U.S.) more than other ethnic groups. While my generation’s interest in organized religion wanes, Black millennials are still more religious than other millennials. The research doesn’t give a reason, but I would guess that it’s because our culture is so intertwined with our faith. The British brought Christianity to Ghana (then the Gold Coast) in the 19th century and my father’s family has been Christian for generations. Black Christianity dates back to colonization and slavery, but like with most institutions designed to oppress us, Black people reclaimed the religion of their colonizers. As my mom put it: “Whites thought they could use Christianity as a tool to keep Blacks in servitude, but they did not realize it would be their path to believing in their ability to overcome any obstacle.” The soundtrack of that endurance is gospel music. The Ghanaian Presbyterian church my dad now goes to in Toronto sings songs in Ashanti Twi, his native language, and he tells me that “every aspect of it reminds me of home.” His favourite part is when it’s time to go to the altar to give offerings or donations to the church, watching fellow Ghanaian people in their best kente cloth and traditional garb dance their way up the aisles as music plays. The music has always been my favourite part, too.