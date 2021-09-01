Your September Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Might Throw You Off Track

This month always fills us with new schemes we want to make reality, but September 6’s Virgo new moon will add confusion and uncertainty to our best-laid plans. Then on September 10 and 14, respectively, lovelorn Venus enters Scorpio and the action planet Mars enters Libra. This is a happy pairing: Venus and Mars will be in mutual reception of each other, meaning each planet is located in the sign that the other rules. Although Venus can be tempestuous in Scorpio, its mutual reception with Mars in Libra softens those vibes. Meanwhile, Mars is normally weakened in passive Libra, but the mutual reception lends the red planet power and tenacity.