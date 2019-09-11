Skip navigation!
How To Help Victims Of Hurricane Dorian
by
Sarah Midkiff
Breaking news and trending stories from around the globe on issues affecting women everywhere.
News & politics coverage by, for and about women around the world
Listen To Strong Opinion Loosely Held Now
Nails
The Biggest Nail-Art Trends For Fall 2019 Have Arrived
by
Megan Decker
Entertainment
No One Could Have Seen
Bachelor In Paradise
’s Late-Breaking MVP Coming...
by
Ariana Romero
Tech
Facebook Is Giving Your Face Some Privacy
by
Hannah Rimm
News
Her Dad Was a Serial Killer. Now She Wants To Solve His Crimes
Leah Carroll
Sep 11, 2019
Emmy Awards
Who Will Win The 2019 Emmys? Predictions Sharper Than Any Three-Eyed Raven ...
Ariana Romero
Sep 11, 2019
Food & Drinks
Nick Jonas Launched His Own Tequila. It’s Sustainable & Just As Fancy As ...
Sarah Midkiff
Sep 11, 2019
News
All About The Brand New iPhone — & Everything Else Apple Just Ann...
Today marks Apple’s biggest day of the year. The one where CEO Tim Cook takes the stage at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA, and announces Apple’s n
by
Anabel Pasarow
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor, she
by
Eliza Brooke
TV Shows
Did
The Affair
Just Give Us 2019’s Most Chilling S...
The only thing The Affair loves more than hating Noah Solloway (Dominic West) is a sex scene. There have been sweet sex scenes, like the one between Helen
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment News
Felicity Huffman Explained Why She Paid $15,000 In The College Ad...
After pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to fix her daughter’s SAT scores, Felicity Huffman is sharing her side of the story. Huffman and her husband, Wil
by
Lydia Wang
TV Shows
Did Caelynn & Dean’s Mexico Instas Just Spoil
Bachelor In Par...
We still have one week of Bachelor in Paradise left, and Tuesday’s episode closed on a cliffhanger: will Caelynn Miller-Keyes stick it out in Paradise wi
by
Lydia Wang
Entertainment
There’s Never Been A Movie Quite Like
Hustlers
B...
Jennifer Lopez’s entrance in Hustlers is the movie embodiment of the “run me over” celebrity meme. Wearing a spangly silver, fringed thong bodysuit,
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Beanie Feldstein’s
How To Build A Girl
Is A Sweet Celebr...
My first ever viewing of Almost Famous in my parents’ basement as a teen sparked a rich tapestry of fantasies involving me running off to become a groupi
by
Anne Cohen
Celebrity Beauty
Pete Davidson Steps Out With New Hair — & A New Girlfriend
In Pete Davidson‘s world, a new relationship calls for a physical transformation. When he was with Ariana Grande, that meant getting 10 tattoos that
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
So, Who Really Goes To Toronto Fashion Week
T
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Fashion
What It’s Like To Fall On Your Face At Toronto Fashion Week
There was a moment when Brittnee Blair was on her hands and knees, in the middle of the runway of Hilary MacMillan’s Toronto Fashion Week spring/summer 2
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
News
Shooting In West Texas Leaves 8 Dead Including Gunman, 20 More In...
A traffic stop in Odessa, TX on Saturday, August 31, turned into the second shooting in the state in the last month, when a man shot at the state trooper w
by
Sarah Midkiff
Wellness
Your September Horoscope, Revealed
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Entertainment
Did The Hemsworths Tell Liam To Divorce Miley Cyrus After Kissing...
Is his “conservative family” the reason Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus so quickly after news of their separation went public
by
Kaitlin Reilly
News
29Rooms Is Headed To Toronto & Tickets Are Selling Fast
Prepare thy Instagram. 29Rooms, Refinery29’s stunning interactive exhibit, is headed north of the border. The “Expand Your Reality” tour hits Toronto
by
Refinery29
News
Apparently, Apple Was Listening To Some Siri Recordings — But It ...
Today, Apple announced a change to its Siri privacy policy in response to concerns over user audio recordings being retained and evaluated by Apple contra
by
Anabel Pasarow
Movies
The Most Exciting Movies Directed By Women Premiering At TIFF 2019
by
Anne Cohen
Celebrity Beauty
Model Teddy Quinlivan Just Became The First Openly Trans Face Of ...
This week, Teddy Quinlivan, a model and activist who has walked for Gucci, Chloé, and Louis Vuitton and worked with beauty brands such as Milk Makeup and
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Celebrity Beauty
Millie Bobby Brown On Creating The Perfect Beauty Brand For Gen Z
Just when we thought we'd officially reached peak celebrity beauty brand fatigue, Millie Bobby Brown released her first makeup and skin-care line —
by
Samantha Sasso
The Bachelor
Bachelor In Paradise
Season 6, Episode 8 Recap: The One ...
Well, everyone, we now know why Dean Unglert pulled Caelynn Miller-Keyes aside after episode 7 of Bachelor in Paradise's rose ceremony, and, surprisin
by
Lia Beck
News
Environmental Horror & Political Scandal: What You Need To Know A...
The Brazilian Amazon is burning. According to the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) in Brazil, which monitors deforestation using satellites fro
by
Rose Stokes
News
First Death Linked To Vaping Reported Amid Escalating Illness
On Friday, U.S. public health officials announced that they are investigating 193 cases this summer of a mysterious, vaping-related respiratory illness whi
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
The Obamas Shared Their Summer Playlist — & Turns Out They're Get...
It ain’t Barack Obama’s fault that he’s out here getting loose. Gotta blame it on the juice. No, seriously, Lizzo’s hit song “Juice” is one of
by
Alexis Reliford
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Entertainment
Here's Why The MTV VMA Best K-Pop Category Is Controversial
Many fans feel that segregating Korean artists from the main awards is xenophobic.
by
Natalie Morin
News
No, Jacob Hoggard’s Trial Will
Not
Begin September 27
This morning, multiple media outlets reported that a trial date has been set in the sexual assault case against Jacob Hoggard. Newsflash: That’s not what
by
Courtney Shea
News
The Amazon Rainforest Is Ablaze — Here’s How You Can Help
Videos and images of fires raging across the Amazon, which can be seen from space, have been spreading across the internet, but what exactly is happening?
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
