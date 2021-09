Will Female Billionaires Save Us?

Recently, singer and Fenty mogul Rihanna caused a stir when Forbes revealed her net worth to be $1.3 billion, making her the richest female musician in the world and leaving fans divided on whether or not the milestone was a good thing. On the one hand, billionaires are kind of a burden on the world. But what about the strides? With Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has irreversibly changed the beauty industry for the better, setting a standard for all brands to be more inclusive in their approaches. But beyond how she's accumulated her wealth, she's also made strides to give back. As it stands, the Clara Lionel Foundation , set up by Rihanna in 2012, has raised over $80 million in charitable funds for over 150 organizations in 20 countries across the world, on top of a host of other charitable ventures that have seen millions donated to domestic violence survivors and small businesses