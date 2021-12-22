How To Deal With Being The One ‘Left Behind’ At Work

Whether you decide to stay or go, don’t jump the gun and make decisions based solely on others, says David. "It is a very bad idea to make the decision yourself just because you're scared that you might have to leave or you think that things might be better somewhere else." Whether leaving is the right choice for you depends on your situation but he emphasizes considering the decision properly before it’s made, taking into account your rights as an employee. "One's rights as an employee are only generally protected after a period of time. There are exceptions like disability, age and gender discrimination but you can be pretty much dismissed for any reason in your first 24 months." If you're leaving to avoid potential redundancies, it's worth remembering that redundancy generally comes with a payout. "If you're gonna have to leave anyway," he says, "you might as well leave in the best position."