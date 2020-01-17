Redundancy can be one of the most stressful things that can happen to you in your working life. The blow to your confidence, as well as the hit to your finances, can trigger emotions such as hopelessness, anxiety, panic, shock and denial. Unfortunately, many of us will experience redundancy at some point in our careers.
It may be difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel just after you've been handed your P45, but remember – it isn't your fault. You may be hurt, disappointed – even angry – and probably panicking about how you're going to pay your rent, but there might be a silver lining.
Being laid off can be an opportunity for change, growth and new beginnings. It can open your eyes to possibilities that you may never have considered had you stayed in your current role. That side hustle you've been putting off for so long? Career change? Why not start now?
Ahead, five kick-ass women who have been made redundant describe their experiences, and how they all bounced back...