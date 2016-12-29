How To Deal With Redundancy In Your 20s

I have always been a firm believer that "Keep calm and carry on" is the most enraging and overused expression in the English language. I imagine it emblazoned on mugs and cross-stitched cushions in the homes of people who have never had to keep calm or carry on in their life.



Yet, a month ago, I found myself in a stuffy meeting room with a recruitment consultant, two weeks after being made redundant from my cosy job working on the website of a high-profile celebrity chef. After a grim 45 minutes, during which I was told that no one in their right mind would be hiring before at least the third week of January, the well-dressed and fresh-faced consultant slapped her thighs, stood up and casually said, “Oh well, these things happen. Keep calm and carry on!”



Her chipper smile stayed with me for the rest of the day while I wandered aimlessly around London – my adopted home city – trying on clothes that I knew I shouldn’t buy, for job interviews that I probably wouldn’t get until after Christmas, when I’d be two dress sizes too big to fit into any of them anyway.



After weeks of CV-tweaking, countless job applications, endless online job searches, a mental health crisis and too many glasses of wine, being told, effectively, to shut up and get on with it was the last thing I wanted to hear.

