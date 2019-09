How To Deal With Redundancy In Your 20s

The next step, Zena says, is to get out and speak to people. “80% of jobs for professionals come from your network as opposed to a recruiter or a job advertised online. Don’t be afraid to go back to previous employers. Think about who you worked for earlier in your career, even if it was just work experience. You need to tap into the people who know you and know what you’re good at. They might need you.”While getting yourself out there might seem like a full-time job, Charlie Ryan AKA The Recruitment Queen recommends structuring your day and designating around two hours to finding your next job. “We’re all different, so understand your personality to know when your best two hours would be,” Charlie says. “Whether it’s early morning or late afternoon, make sure you have other plans around this time to engage in activities you love and those that make you feel good. When you feel good, your approach to the next day is more positive.”Remaining positive in your redundancy period can be the trickiest challenge, but try to think about the good things that have come out of a clean break – at least you’ve been saved the rigmarole of lying about dentist appointments to go to interviews and handing in your notice via email to your manager who is sitting within touching distance.Zena recommends doing something tangible in your in-between period. “Chances are you’re going to find something else quite quickly and you’re going to really regret not doing anything with your time,” she says. “Now is the time to go and do that gym class in the day that you never normally have time to do. Some people learn to cook or learn to knit – it’s good to do something where you can see an end result, because sometimes job-seeking can be frustrating. When you can look at something else you’re doing and see that you’re making progress, you’ll feel a lot better about yourself.”So, been made redundant in your 20s? From someone who’s been there, the best advice I can give is to get yourself out of bed, get dressed, go for a run or to a gym class, structure your day, meet friends for coffee (or, let’s face it, a bottle of wine), email everyone you’ve ever worked with, learn to knit, write a blog, make a realistic budget so you know how long you’ve got before shit really hits the fan. I’ve realised that the best way to cope with finding yourself unemployed is – and it pains me to say this – to keep calm and carry on.